Clevedon Choral is digging deep for new members this autumn

Clevedon Choral are looking for more members. - Credit: Chris Emmerson: Photography - Music - Film

A choir in Clevedon is searching far and wide for new members to join its society this autumn.

Clevedon Choral are digging deep to find men in particular to sing tenor and bass parts for the new autumn season.

The choir holds many events in the area and does not hold auditions, so new singers can just turn up to rehearsals.

Musical director Matthew Clark said: "Don’t worry if the only audience you’ve ever performed to is a line-up of rubber ducks in the bathroom - the choir can help new singers find their voice.

"After a fun summer picnic outdoor concert held on the green lawns of Sunhill park in July, Clevedon Choral’s next focus will be perfecting Handel’s Messiah ready for Christmas.

"It was fantastic to have so many people come and join us at Sunhill Park in the summer. I can’t wait to get started on our new season’s repertoire in September.

"If anyone would like to have a sing on a Monday evening then they are more than welcome to come along to a rehearsal and try it out."

Rehearsals start on September 12 at 7.45pm at Kenn Road Methodist Church Hall.