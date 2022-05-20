News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Clevedon Choral back after 18 month hiatus caused by pandemic

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 11:13 PM May 20, 2022
Clevedon Choir was back performing after an 18-month hiatus caused by Covid.

Clevedon Choir was back performing after an 18-month hiatus caused by Covid. - Credit: Chris Emerson Photography

After an 18-month absence caused by the pandemic, Clevedon Choral is back performing to audiences once again.

The group couldn't meet due to restrictions but now visitors can listen to the choir sing to a crowd this Saturday (May 21) for its spring concert.

Choristers will perform Faure's Requiem at St John's Church in Clevedon.

Since 2020, the group says it has lost a 'significant amount' of members which included the previous choirmaster and his replacement. This has meant Clevedon Choral has not been able to perform their large concert programmes.

"However, now with our newly appointed choirmaster Matthew Clark at the helm, the future looks harmonious once more," a spokesperson for the group said.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets can be obtained at the concert doors for £12. Pricing includes a drink. 

If you are interested in joining Clevedon Choral, people can attend a rehearsal held every Monday night at Kenn Road Methodist Church.

Clevedon News

Don't Miss

The A38 at Redhill, North Somerset, will be closed during night hours

Busy route to Bristol to close for roadworks next week

Paul Jones

person
The van was completely destroyed by fire in Yatton

Van destroyed by fire on busy village route

Paul Jones

person
Large detached property with red brick top and cream rendered bottom half with roof over and large lawned front garden.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Beautiful open-plan, versatile living in popular Portishead

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
Citizens Advice in Weston has applied for new signs after the last ones were damaged in high winds

New store sign among latest planning applications

Paul Jones

person