Clevedon Choral back after 18 month hiatus caused by pandemic

Clevedon Choir was back performing after an 18-month hiatus caused by Covid. - Credit: Chris Emerson Photography

After an 18-month absence caused by the pandemic, Clevedon Choral is back performing to audiences once again.

The group couldn't meet due to restrictions but now visitors can listen to the choir sing to a crowd this Saturday (May 21) for its spring concert.

Choristers will perform Faure's Requiem at St John's Church in Clevedon.

Since 2020, the group says it has lost a 'significant amount' of members which included the previous choirmaster and his replacement. This has meant Clevedon Choral has not been able to perform their large concert programmes.

"However, now with our newly appointed choirmaster Matthew Clark at the helm, the future looks harmonious once more," a spokesperson for the group said.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets can be obtained at the concert doors for £12. Pricing includes a drink.

If you are interested in joining Clevedon Choral, people can attend a rehearsal held every Monday night at Kenn Road Methodist Church.