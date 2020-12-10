News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Clevedon choir raises funds for Foodbank with Christmas performance

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 12:00 PM December 10, 2020    Updated: 9:32 AM December 14, 2020
Miscellany choir carol singing at Clevedon Bandstand, joined by police on horseback

The Miscellany choir raising money for Foodbank with Christmas carol event, were joined in singing by police on horseback. - Credit: Andrea Argent

Visitors to Clevedon’s bandstand enjoyed some Christmas cheer, thanks to the 12 voices of choir Miscellany, who were joined with a surprise appearance of police officers on horseback.  

The carol singers, who have so far raised £290 for Clevedon and District Foodbank, were delighted to be flanked by officers who joined in with the singing. 

The event was advertised on social media when organisers were given the go-ahead from Clevedon Town Council and North Somerset's licensing department.  

Leader of the Miscellany choir, Andrea Argent, said: “We were amazed by the number who turned up on a very cold afternoon, and stayed for the duration.

"People were in good spirits and very generous.

"To everyone's delight, four magnificent police horses appeared and stood in respectful silence while their riders joined in with a carol, before resuming their route along Elton Road. 

"Thanks to everyone for your support.” 

