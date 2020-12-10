Clevedon choir raises funds for Foodbank with Christmas performance
- Credit: Andrea Argent
Visitors to Clevedon’s bandstand enjoyed some Christmas cheer, thanks to the 12 voices of choir Miscellany, who were joined with a surprise appearance of police officers on horseback.
The carol singers, who have so far raised £290 for Clevedon and District Foodbank, were delighted to be flanked by officers who joined in with the singing.
The event was advertised on social media when organisers were given the go-ahead from Clevedon Town Council and North Somerset's licensing department.
Leader of the Miscellany choir, Andrea Argent, said: “We were amazed by the number who turned up on a very cold afternoon, and stayed for the duration.
"People were in good spirits and very generous.
"To everyone's delight, four magnificent police horses appeared and stood in respectful silence while their riders joined in with a carol, before resuming their route along Elton Road.
"Thanks to everyone for your support.”
