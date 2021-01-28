News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Clevedon chef creates sweet treats for Valentine's Day

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 1:45 PM January 28, 2021
Mike Cook has sweet treats for Valentines

A Clevedon chef has come up with a few sweet treats to cheer people up and help those celebrating Valentine's Day during the current lockdown. 

Savoury chef Mike Cook, aged 28, has been creating desserts and treats since being furloughed from his restaurant job after the first lockdown in 2020. 

He hopes his easily transferable boxed desserts will bring a bit of cheer and make up for the fact people are not able to go out to restaurants to celebrate. 

Mike's Patisserie - Churros with warm chocolate sauce

Mike said: Hopefully it will cheer people when they open the boxes of treats; especially as we are in lockdown again. 

“Valentines is usually enjoyed with people going out for food, I began thinking of doing dessert boxes to make it a bit more special. It doesn’t have to be for couples, but anyone wanting a treat. Accessing the dessert is easy - you unbox it and slide it on to your plate.” 

Raspberry and prosecco posset, brownie and chocolate filled macaron

