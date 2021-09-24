Youth charity wins national accolade

Published: 11:22 AM September 24, 2021

The JHF won the breakthrough charity of the year category. - Credit: Dream Creative Media/JHF

A Clevedon charity has won a national award.

The Jack Hazeldine Foundation (JHF) won the breakthrough charity of the year category at the Third Sector Awards ceremony in London on September 17.

The JHF's managing director Pearl Cross was also nominated in the rising chief executive category.

The accolade is for the creation of its multi-functional outdoor learning space, The Orchard.

Throughout the pandemic The Orchard enriched the wellbeing of many young people and their families; it was home to hundreds of hours of mentoring and tutoring and a range of inspirational outdoor workshops.

The JHF plans to use the accolade to maximise the use of the classroom, with more volunteering opportunities, more collaboration with local organisations, new community projects, and an increase in experience days and upskilling workshops.

