News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Youth charity wins national accolade

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 11:22 AM September 24, 2021   
The JHF won the breakthrough charity of the year category.

The JHF won the breakthrough charity of the year category. - Credit: Dream Creative Media/JHF

A Clevedon charity has won a national award.

The Jack Hazeldine Foundation (JHF) won the breakthrough charity of the year category at the Third Sector Awards ceremony in London on September 17.

The JHF's managing director Pearl Cross was also nominated in the rising chief executive category.

The accolade is for the creation of its multi-functional outdoor learning space, The Orchard.

Throughout the pandemic The Orchard enriched the wellbeing of many young people and their families; it was home to hundreds of hours of mentoring and tutoring and a range of inspirational outdoor workshops.

The JHF plans to use the accolade to maximise the use of the classroom, with more volunteering opportunities, more collaboration with local organisations, new community projects, and an increase in experience days and upskilling workshops.

It will continue to be community-led post-pandemic, involving schools and community groups who love their time there.



Most Read

  1. 1 WIN: Tickets to latest James Bond film
  2. 2 Family-run business opens new tile and paving showroom
  3. 3 Nailsea pupils enjoy forest school sessions
  1. 4 New school welcomes its first pupils
  2. 5 Village bar open again and wants people to help keep it running
  3. 6 Plans for 60 homes in village rejected after 800 objections
  4. 7 WIN: Tickets to Andre Rieu concert screening at cinema
  5. 8 People encouraged to have Covid booster to protect them from virus
  6. 9 U-turn as West of England Combined Authority formally opposes Bristol Airport expansion
  7. 10 PICTURES: Pub relaunches following major transformation
Clevedon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Children and adults protested against the proposed Baytree School development in fields off Brookfie

Second school site gets approval despite opposition

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Earthfare launch

Earthfare celebrates launch in Portishead

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Back of a brown and grey-coloured stone L-shaped cottage with large lawn in front, in North End Road, Yatton, North Somerset.

Property of the Week | promotion

Pretty character cottage in Yatton outskirts

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
In Memoriam

Coronavirus

Poignant artwork installed on Weston beach

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon