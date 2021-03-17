Clevedon charity receives £35,100 CAF funding

Published: 2:00 PM March 17, 2021 Updated: 2:40 PM March 17, 2021

A Clevedon charity has received £35,100 emergency funding from the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) Resilience Fund to support vulnerable young people affected by the pandemic.

The Jack Hazeldine Foundation (JHF), in Kenn Road, has seen an increase in demand for extra mentoring, tutoring, and therapeutic support following the beginning of the lockdown last March, describing the situation as 'an emergency’.

Around £5,700 will be spent on enhancing The Orchard, an outdoor learning area. The grant will also be used to deliver 566 hours of free mentoring, tutoring, outdoor learning and therapeutic provisions to dozens of children and schools across North Somerset by March 31.

JHF managing director, Pearl Cross, said: “It is clear the impact of Covid-19 has been acute and far-reaching across Somerset. Young people are now in emergency need of complex support.

"Our charity has seen a significantly greater call on services and significant changes to delivery of activities. We are witnessing a huge impact on the very people we are here to support, many without necessary funding for support services.

"This emergency grant will enable us to reach out to more in need young people, and will strengthen our community and the quality of life of vulnerable families.”

The JHF works to inspire and empower young lives through the strength of positive relationships with their team working with young people and families to help them build self-esteem, confidence and resilience so they can deal with issues that impact on their everyday lives.

During February half-term, the team at JHF delivered three day-long outdoor learning workshops, as well as 25 Lego-based therapy sessions.

One parent said their children enjoyed attending a couple of brick-based sessions, especially during lockdown.

They said: “It was definitely good for them to get out of the house and be in a safe and supportive environment doing something fun and engaging that was within their comfort zone.

"It's quite difficult to find activities/clubs that our boys feel comfortable, confident and most significantly, are capable of attending. This was pitched just right for them at this moment in time.”