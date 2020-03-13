Businesses in Clevedon come together for upcyclying project

Changing Lives business manager Sue Davidson pictured with Tristan Merriam from Doghead Designs and some of the upcycled furnishings on sale at the shop. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Two businesses in Clevedon have come together for an upcycling collaboration.

Changing Lives Charity and Doghead Designs have started a project called Rethunk, a collaboration dedicated to transforming and then selling items of donated furniture.

The upcycled furniture range was launched in the store in Kenn Road and will be coming to the Bristol and Weston stores. The project hopes to involve as many members of the community as possible and develop Clevedon's upcycling agenda for 2020.

Upcycling artist Tristan Merriam will also be leading a series of upcycling-skills workshops throughout March, April and May.

Tristan said: 'Upcycling is at an all-time high, and we hope Rethunk will demonstrate just how beneficial this can be. It's sustainable, environmentally friendly and supports a brilliant charity.'

For more information, visit www.changinglives.org.uk