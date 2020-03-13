Clevedon trio raise thousands of pounds for children's hospice

John Fowler (left) Rob Vivian (centre) Chris Hall (right) on the trek. Picture: PureComms Archant

An intrepid entrepreneur has completed his third overseas challenge and raised thousands for Children's Hospice South West (CHSW).

Rob Vivian, chief executive of Clevedon-based telecoms company PureComms, has been a supporter of the Wraxall-based children's charity for many years.

Rob and his companions Chris Hall and John Fowler cycled in India, from Mumbai to Goa, covering just under 500km and climbing three-quarters of the height of Everest in five days.

Rob said: 'At points, the temperature hit 42C and I lost half a stone in five days - it was brutal.

'The countryside was stunning - but we saw real poverty, pollution and a lot of litter.

'We also ate curry for lunch and dinner every day. I was a bit sick of that by the end.'

In 2016, Rob embarked on a two-day trek to reach the 4,101m-high peak of Mount Kinabalu, in Borneo.

Persistent tropical rain prevented the group from completing the final 400m ascent to the summit, but the group raised more than £4,380 for CHSW.

In 2017, Rob and Chris took on another epic challenge - walking across Costa Rica from the Pacific to the Atlantic coast - and raised £3,657.

Amanda Gallagher, corporate partnerships fundraiser at CHSW, added: 'We'd like to thank Rob and his trusted companions for taking on such incredible challenges.

'Rob has inspired many of his colleagues at PureComms to support the cause and fundraise for CHSW in a variety of ways.

'We can't wait to see where his next adventures take him.'

Rob has visited CHSW's Charlton Farm hospice on a number of occasions and has seen first-hand where the funds go.

He added: 'The support that is provided to families is not replicated anywhere else, and it is vital that this continues.

'For me, I think pushing myself to tackle seriously challenging tasks ensures I get the maximum amount of sponsorship.

'That way, a little bit of hardship actually goes a long way.

'When I'm sharing a tent with half a jungle's worth of bugs and spiders, with the rain hammering down, you know you're making a difference.'