Clevedon transport charity needs more volunteer drivers

Charlie Williams

Published: 3:10 PM February 21, 2022
Clevedon Care provides transport services for people who need medical care. 

A charity that helps people access their medical appointments in Clevedon needs more volunteer drivers. 

Clevedon Care is a community service that transports people to GP and hospital appointments who are unable to do so themselves. 

Started in 1987, the charity is in desperate need of new drivers and donations to keep their service running. 

A spokesperson for Clevedon Care said: "We urgently require more volunteer drivers to meet the increasing demand on our service.

"Journeys can suit your lifestyle, family and other commitments and volunteers can choose to stay local or go further afield. 

"Our driver numbers have reduced significantly this year which means it's becoming more difficult to meet the increasing demand on the service.

"We had to scale back local journeys last year to concentrate on those further afield but are now looking to complete more journeys to health services within Clevedon.

"If you own a car, have some spare time during the week or on weekends and enjoy meeting people, Clevedon Care would love to hear from you.

"Please get in touch with our driver co-ordinator Shirley on either 07816 479600 or 01275 876535."


