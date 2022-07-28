Care home residents enjoy a teddy bear picnic in Clevedon

Residents at Elm View care home in Clevedon enjoyed a bear picnic 'like no other'. - Credit: Submitted

Residents at a care home in Clevedon experienced a teddy bear picnic 'like no other' last week as they enjoyed a bear hunt, games and a visit from a life-sized bear.

Elm View Bupa Care Home held the party where clients and their relatives looked to find 30 bears hidden across the garden on a sunny afternoon.

"I was so excited to put on a teddy bears’ picnic because you really can’t beat teddies – they make you smile whatever age you are," said Amanda who donned the bear costume.

"As soon as I came out dressed up, the residents couldn’t stop smiling and laughing. There really is no better feeling than when seeing our fabulous residents’ faces light up."

As part of the picnic, residents also enjoyed teddy bear shaped sandwiches, fruit and Pom Bears, as the Elm View team went 'above and beyond' to make the day as unique as possible.

Margaret, a resident at Elm View, said: "I loved the fact that we were all together. It was also lots of fun seeing all the teddies hiding in the garden.

"Purchasing them from local car boot sales meant that we could give the bears a new lease of life."