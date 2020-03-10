Advanced search

Centenarian celebrates birthday in Clevedon

PUBLISHED: 14:40 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:40 10 March 2020

Hilda received a card from the Queen in honour of her 100th birthday

A woman in Clevedon has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Hilda Cronin, who lives at Gorselands Care Home, in The Avenue, received a card from the Queen to honour the day, February 26.

The centenarian was surrounded by her friends and relatives, with some arriving from Spain and Portugal. Among the guests were her son and two daughters.

Her children said they were pleased their mother felt 'so at home'.

Terry Barnes, a Clevedon postman, delivered the card from the Queen during the day's celebrations.

Hilda was born and married in South London and worked in war-time munitions and then as an accounts clerk at the Army and Navy stores in Victoria and years later in North Wales, where her husband was a district valuer.

She also worked as a doctor's receptionist and volunteer Samaritan while gaining a degree in arts at the Open University.

Drive 24