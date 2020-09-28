Clevedon care home decided flower show ‘must go on’

Residents and staff at Winash, Albert road, Clevedon enjoyed their own in-house flower show Archant

A care home in Clevedon held its own flower show after the town’s annual spectacle was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents and staff at Winash, Albert road, Clevedon enjoyed their own in-house flower show Residents and staff at Winash, Albert road, Clevedon enjoyed their own in-house flower show

Residents and staff at Winash, in Albert Road, had already started planning some of their entries, when the occasion was cancelled due to Covid-19, so they decided to hold their own.

Personal assistant, Sam Harding, said: “The residents worked hard over the past few months to create masterpieces for the show including growing their own veg; producing artwork, tie dying, pebble paint, poetry writing and cake making.

“Staff worked alongside residents to create some truly amazing pieces – some people finding talents they didn’t know they possessed.”

Official prize cards for the event were donated by Clevedon Flower Show, helping to create an even more authentic look for the show.

Residents and staff at Winash, Albert road, Clevedon enjoyed their own in-house flower show Residents and staff at Winash, Albert road, Clevedon enjoyed their own in-house flower show

Former Winash managers, Bryan and Kathleen Wood were guest judges.