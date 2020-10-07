Clevedon care home enjoys a seaside garden party

Elm View Bupa care home resident, Jean Barrett enjoying the beach themed garden party created by care staff. Archant

Residents at Clevedon care home got a surprise when staff decided to make the most of the good weather and throw them a beach party.

The garden at Elm View Bupa Care Home, in Moor Lane, was transformed with tropical-themed decorations, colourful beach umbrellas, inflatables, a paddling pool and sandpit. Everyone enjoyed ice creams and tropical fruits, and singing songs by the Beach Boys.

Elm View Bupa Care Home resident, Margaret Mackie, said: “We had an absolute blast, you can’t beat a sunny day at the beach. The carers did a lovely job of decorating our garden in fun decorations, it felt like being on holiday.”

Care home manager, Heather Squires, said: “We are regularly trying to think of new ideas to keep our residents entertained and active. It was so lovely to see everyone enjoying themselves, reminiscing about times spent at the beach with loved ones.”