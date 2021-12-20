News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Help brighten up Clevedon care home residents' Christmas

person

Paul Jones

Published: 10:53 AM December 20, 2021
Elm View Bupa Care Home Clevedon

Send cards and goodwill messages to Elm View Care Home in Clevedon - Credit: Google Street View

People are being urged to brighten up Christmas for residents at a Clevedon care home - by sending cards and goodwill messages.

The Elm View Bupa Care Home, in Moor lane, has issued a festive plea inviting their people in the community to give residents a bit of cheer for the festive season.

All Christmas cards will be opened by residents and placed around the homes for all to read and enjoy the messages shared, said Elissa Francis, Bupa regional director.

She said: “Christmas is a time of year when traditions really come into their own, and receiving cards at this time of year is a fantastic way to spread some joy to others.

"It’s an incredibly special feeling to open a card and know that somebody has gone out of their way to send you well-wishes. 

“We always try and go above and beyond to make Christmas as enjoyable as possible for our residents. 

"I have no doubt that receiving a few Christmas cards from the local community will bring so much joy to our residents.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Q&A: Should you cancel your Christmas plans this year?
  2. 2 Horse rider left with serious injuries after 'dog ran towards them'
  3. 3 Santa routes for towns this December are revealed
  1. 4 Rotary Club helps to paint school
  2. 5 Work begins on pier-to-pier cycle path in North Somerset
  3. 6 Weston and North Somerset MPs rebel on vaccine passports
  4. 7 Clevedon 'big bauble hang' is back for a second year
  5. 8 Christmas display lands at Clevedon house
  6. 9 New parking scheme and electric vehicle charging point coming to Leigh Woods
  7. 10 Wurzels return to Cadbury House for pre-Christmas West Country knees up

Anyone wishing to send cards or messages to residents at Elm View can post them to Elm View Bupa Care Home, Moor Ln, Clevedon, BS21 6EU.

Clevedon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Clevedon retirement living plus development the pottery

Clevedon retirement village named by developers

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Former Arrigadeen Nursing Home in Cambridge Road Clevedon

Plans for closed Clevedon nursing home labelled 'glorified bed and...

Paul Jones

person
Environment officers found runoff from a heap of manure at Lye Cross Farm.

Farming

Farm supplying Sainsbury's, Waitrose and M&S fined for polluting river...

Carrington Walker

person
The North Somerset child was left frightened by frequent breakdowns of the lift

Compensation award after disabled child left 'frightened' by frequent...

Paul Jones

person