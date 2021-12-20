Help brighten up Clevedon care home residents' Christmas

People are being urged to brighten up Christmas for residents at a Clevedon care home - by sending cards and goodwill messages.

The Elm View Bupa Care Home, in Moor lane, has issued a festive plea inviting their people in the community to give residents a bit of cheer for the festive season.

All Christmas cards will be opened by residents and placed around the homes for all to read and enjoy the messages shared, said Elissa Francis, Bupa regional director.

She said: “Christmas is a time of year when traditions really come into their own, and receiving cards at this time of year is a fantastic way to spread some joy to others.

"It’s an incredibly special feeling to open a card and know that somebody has gone out of their way to send you well-wishes.

“We always try and go above and beyond to make Christmas as enjoyable as possible for our residents.

"I have no doubt that receiving a few Christmas cards from the local community will bring so much joy to our residents.”

Anyone wishing to send cards or messages to residents at Elm View can post them to Elm View Bupa Care Home, Moor Ln, Clevedon, BS21 6EU.