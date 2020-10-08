Clevedon car fire prompts police appeal
PUBLISHED: 13:49 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 08 October 2020
Archant
A car fire late last night (Wednesday) in Clevedon has prompted a police appeal.
Officers are investigating the incident which involves a BMW that was damaged in the fire in Cannons Gate at around 11.30pm
Police are conducting house-to-house enquiries surrounding the incident in the area today (Thursday).
Avon and Somerset Constabulary would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or from anybody acting suspiciously in the area last night.
Reports can be made online or call 101 and give the call handler reference number 5220227954.
