Boy, 10, thanks cash-stapped club for their support with sponsored cycle

A Clevedon rugby player has raised £750 for his club by cycling 100 miles with his dad, as a way of saying thank you.

Henry Thompson, aged 10, is a member of Clevedon Rugby Club’s under 10s team.

He decided he wanted to raise much-needed cash for the club, which has suffered financial losses due to the pandemic, as the team helped him get through lockdown.

Henry’s dad Bryn accompanied him on his cycle. Bryn said: “Clevedon Rugby Club and Henry’s U10 coaches, Dave, Grant, Johnny, Pottsy along with his team mates, were fantastic and very proactive during the pandemic.

“They were all instrumental in keeping Henry going through lockdown; by holding weekly Zoom training sessions for fitness and socialising with each other.

“This was fantastic for keeping fitness levels up, and also great for mental health and getting back into Covid-style training ready for next season.”

The pair cycled from Congresbury to the club in Southey Road, around Avon Cycleway and back to the club, where a few of his team mates waited to congratulate Henry.

Henry said: “I asked my dad if we could cycle 100 miles to raise funds for my rugby club.

“Lots of my team mates raised money during lockdown, some even had the hair shaved off, but I hate having my hair cut, so asked to do the cycle challenge once lockdown had finished.

“I want to thank my team mates and the whole club for being brilliant. I love cycling, so it was a great day out.

“The last 20 miles were quite hard but the team kept sending me good luck messages to keep me going.”

Bryn added: “It really is a real family at this club, with parents and brothers and sisters all really involved, and my eldest daughter, Ella, has now joined the U13 girls’ team since lockdown. “Henry wanted to raise money to say thank you and to keep the club going through uncertain times.

“I have always cycled, but there’s nothing better than cycling 100 miles with my 10-year-old raising money for a great cause.”

To donate log on justgiving.com/crowdfunding/henry-thompson-crfc?utm_id=1&utm_term=4qNgxEvQX