News

Nine-year-old boy cleans Clevedon beach for Ukrainian children

Charlie Williams

Published: 4:22 PM March 16, 2022
Josh Riggs, aged nine, has been hard at work cleaning Clevedon's beach. 

Josh Riggs, aged nine, has been hard at work cleaning Clevedon's beach. - Credit: Kate Riggs

A nine-year-old boy from Clevedon has been hard at work cleaning the beach to raise money for deprived children in Ukraine. 

When Josh Riggs first heard of the invasion, he was very upset and wanted to help in anyway he could. 

For the entire month of March, Josh will be out on the beach cleaning. His original target of £500 was smashed in just a few days so he's now wanting to reach his new target of £1,000 before April. 

His mum Kate is also 'very proud' of Josh reaching £870 so far. 

Josh said: "I felt very sad to hear about the Ukraine war, so I'm going to raise money for Ukraine Charity to help the children by doing a beach clean in my local town, Clevedon.

"I find school very difficult at the moment so I spend a lot of time at home. I thought what could I do to keep busy - I care about the environment and love the outside so thought this would be a great idea."

Any funds raised to Ukraine Charity will go towards providing basic essentials for orphaned children, including food and utilities. 

To donate, visit Josh's dedicated Facebook page here

Support Ukraine
Clevedon News

