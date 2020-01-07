Advanced search

Clevedon Boxing Day run success

PUBLISHED: 08:00 07 January 2020

Clevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Clevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Hundreds of runners brushed off their Christmas Day hangovers and pulled on their running shoes for a short run around Clevedon.

Clevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTONClevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The event, which is now in its 43rd year, was organised by Clevedon Athletics Club and saw people don their Santa hats, tutus and tinsel for two races.

Youngsters were encouraged to join in with the 3km race which started outside The Little Harp Inn on Clevedon's seafront.

Then it was the turn of the adults for the main event which started at 11am. Runners completed the four-mile route in good time as many made attempts to conquer the track records - held by Ian Gillespie and Kate Reed who completed the course in 18 and a half minutes and 20 and a half minutes respectively.

The track saw runners go through the town centre, past Clevedon School and onto the seafront.

Clevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTONClevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Clevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTONClevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Clevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTONClevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Clevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTONClevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Clevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTONClevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Clevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTONClevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Clevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTONClevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Clevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTONClevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Juniors race at the Clevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTONJuniors race at the Clevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Juniors race at the Clevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTONJuniors race at the Clevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Police renew appeal for missing man

Kevin Lynch was last seen in Portishead Marina on December 23. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

CCG to decide future of derelict land for £13million hospital in Clevedon

Cllr Mark Crosby at the former Kwik Save site

Popular food festival to host new event in Clevedon

Organisers Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds at the Eat:Nailsea Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Council reveals rubbish collection dates for Christmas 2019

Recycling vehicle

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Police renew appeal for missing man

Kevin Lynch was last seen in Portishead Marina on December 23. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

CCG to decide future of derelict land for £13million hospital in Clevedon

Cllr Mark Crosby at the former Kwik Save site

Popular food festival to host new event in Clevedon

Organisers Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds at the Eat:Nailsea Festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Council reveals rubbish collection dates for Christmas 2019

Recycling vehicle

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Portishead Town 0 Corsham Town 2

Portishead Town's Alex O'Keefe (pic Linda Meaton/Portishead Camera Club)

Clevedon Boxing Day run success

Clevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Council to consider ditching ‘failed’ Joint Spatial Plan

North Somerset Council could create its own housing plan.

Police renew appeal for missing man

Kevin Lynch was last seen in Portishead Marina on December 23. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

CCG to decide future of derelict land for £13million hospital in Clevedon

Cllr Mark Crosby at the former Kwik Save site
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists