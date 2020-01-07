Clevedon Boxing Day run success

Clevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Hundreds of runners brushed off their Christmas Day hangovers and pulled on their running shoes for a short run around Clevedon.

The event, which is now in its 43rd year, was organised by Clevedon Athletics Club and saw people don their Santa hats, tutus and tinsel for two races.

Youngsters were encouraged to join in with the 3km race which started outside The Little Harp Inn on Clevedon's seafront.

Then it was the turn of the adults for the main event which started at 11am. Runners completed the four-mile route in good time as many made attempts to conquer the track records - held by Ian Gillespie and Kate Reed who completed the course in 18 and a half minutes and 20 and a half minutes respectively.

The track saw runners go through the town centre, past Clevedon School and onto the seafront.

Juniors race at the Clevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Juniors race at the Clevedon Atheltic Club Boxing Day run. Picture: MARK ATHERTON