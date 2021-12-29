News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

PICTURES: Clevedon Boxing Day run

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 2:16 PM December 29, 2021
Runners at the start of Clevedon AC's Boxing Day Race.

Runners at the start of Clevedon AC's Boxing Day Race. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Thousands turned out to take-part in the Clevedon Athletic Club Boxing Day run.

The annual Road Race was halted last year due to the pandemic but came out in full force for 2021. 

Runners at the start of Clevedon AC's Boxing Day Race.

Runners at the start of Clevedon AC's Boxing Day Race. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

The four-mile senior race began at the Little Harp Inn and finished by Salthouse Fields. The 3km junior race also ran.

And thousands of runners and spectators took part this year to enjoy the fun.

Felix McGrath won first place for the senior run with an impressive 19 minutes and 19 seconds. Joseph Finch also took first place for the juniors with 9 minutes and 23 seconds.

Festive costumes at Clevedon Athletic Club's Boxing Day Race.

Festive costumes at Clevedon Athletic Club's Boxing Day Race. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Festive costumes at Clevedon Athletic Club's Boxing Day Race.

Festive costumes at Clevedon Athletic Club's Boxing Day Race. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Geoff Hutton, aged 91, helped set-up the Clevedon Athletic Club in 1977 after unofficially organising a run for the previous two years. Geoff thought the old Clevedon race still went ahead only to find he was the only one running that year.

Geoff Hutton (91) who founded the Boxing Day Race, and founder of Clevedon Athletic Club pictured wi

Geoff Hutton (91) who founded the Boxing Day Race, and founder of Clevedon Athletic Club pictured with his youngest granddaughter Erin Hutton who was running this year. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

He said: "In 1975 I turned up on Boxing Day morning only to find nobody there.

"I started by The Triangle and got somebody to time me because I was sponsored for a race that didn't exist.

"I thought that was the end of it until my wife that said I ought to get somebody else to run with me next year.

"Then in 1976 some more people joined and that's when we made it an official event."  

Geoff's granddaughter Erin, aged 22, also took part this year trying her hand at the run. 

Geoff said: "She had to finish at the 40 minute mark due to ill health but she was absolutely chuffed to bits."

Festive costumes at Clevedon Athletic Club's Boxing Day Race.

Festive costumes at Clevedon Athletic Club's Boxing Day Race. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Members of Weston Athletic Club ready for the race.

Members of Weston Athletic Club ready for the race. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Runners at the start of Clevedon AC's Boxing Day Race.

Runners at the start of Clevedon AC's Boxing Day Race. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Runners at the start of Clevedon AC's Boxing Day Race.

Runners at the start of Clevedon AC's Boxing Day Race. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Bob Irwin running to raise money for Children's Hospice South West.

Bob Irwin running to raise money for Children's Hospice South West. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Festive costumes at Clevedon Athletic Club's Boxing Day Race.

Festive costumes at Clevedon Athletic Club's Boxing Day Race. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography


Running
Clevedon News
North Somerset News

