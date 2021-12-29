PICTURES: Clevedon Boxing Day run
- Credit: Mark Atherton Photography
Thousands turned out to take-part in the Clevedon Athletic Club Boxing Day run.
The annual Road Race was halted last year due to the pandemic but came out in full force for 2021.
The four-mile senior race began at the Little Harp Inn and finished by Salthouse Fields. The 3km junior race also ran.
And thousands of runners and spectators took part this year to enjoy the fun.
Felix McGrath won first place for the senior run with an impressive 19 minutes and 19 seconds. Joseph Finch also took first place for the juniors with 9 minutes and 23 seconds.
Geoff Hutton, aged 91, helped set-up the Clevedon Athletic Club in 1977 after unofficially organising a run for the previous two years. Geoff thought the old Clevedon race still went ahead only to find he was the only one running that year.
He said: "In 1975 I turned up on Boxing Day morning only to find nobody there.
"I started by The Triangle and got somebody to time me because I was sponsored for a race that didn't exist.
"I thought that was the end of it until my wife that said I ought to get somebody else to run with me next year.
"Then in 1976 some more people joined and that's when we made it an official event."
Geoff's granddaughter Erin, aged 22, also took part this year trying her hand at the run.
Geoff said: "She had to finish at the 40 minute mark due to ill health but she was absolutely chuffed to bits."