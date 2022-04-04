Clevedon Bowling Club enjoys successful season

Steph Branfield of Clevedon Bowling Club with the Bowler of the Year cup for 2021. - Credit: Clevedon Bowling Club

Members from Clevedon Bowling Club say they have enjoyed a tremendously 'successful' season this year, bagging many top awards.

A number of members have received awards for their efforts and are now currently competing in the National Indoor Championships to be held at Nottingham.

The indoor season is now drawing to a close and the club has reflected on its amazing achievements, particularly that of Stef Branfield who secured the national Bowler of the Year award for 2021 by Bowls England.

A spokesperson for the club said: "In November, our ladies ran a coffee morning that included the sale of handmade craft items and the amount raised was a magnificent £1,500 which was donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

"Looking back on the last outdoor season, the men won the Britannia Windows Clevedon and District Over 55s knock-out cup.

"Stef Branfield also had a glittering year winning the national women’s four bowls singles, national women’s two wood singles and narrowly missing the National Champion of Champions Singles.

"More recently on March 13 our ladies won the County Indoor Double Rink competition in Street.

"Both Laura Holden and Stef Branfield have been selected to represent England at the European Championships in Ayr, Scotland, in July."

Clevedon Bowling Club will hold an open day on May 29 for new or existing members to join.