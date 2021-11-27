Clevedon bookshop to launch grant scheme
- Credit: Clevedon Community Bookshop
A bookshop in Clevedon will launch a grant scheme to support local groups.
Clevedon Community Bookshop has been trading in the town for 10 years and as a way of saying thank you to their customers, they are now running a grant scheme to 'support good local causes'.
A total of £15,000 will be made available to community groups.
A spokesperson for the group said community groups in the BS21 postal area can apply for a grant up £500.
Clevedon Bookshop chairman Michael Harriott, said: "We are delighted to be able to put something back into our community and now it's our turn to say thank you.
"If you know of any community group that is based in the area and has a idea for a project, please ask them to complete an application form available from our website www.clevedondcommunitybookshop.co-op or pop into our Copse Road bookshop in Clevedon for a paper copy.”
Applications must be returned by January 31.
Most Read
- 1 Man completely covers his house with festive lights to 'spread Christmas cheer'
- 2 Man sentenced to at least 24 years for trying to kill his parents
- 3 'Historic' Down Syndrome bill set to become law
- 4 How a family-run funeral directors can help to provide peace of mind
- 5 Three-day Christmas market coming to North Somerset
- 6 Clevedon bookshop to launch grant scheme
- 7 Portishead retailer's suitcase appeal to support vulnerable African children
- 8 Clevedon family braves cold water challenge in memory of grandad
- 9 Christmas lights to be switched on in Clevedon this weekend
- 10 Here's what we know so far about the new Covid variant