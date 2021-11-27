A bookshop in Clevedon will launch a grant scheme to support local groups.

Clevedon Community Bookshop has been trading in the town for 10 years and as a way of saying thank you to their customers, they are now running a grant scheme to 'support good local causes'.

A total of £15,000 will be made available to community groups.

A spokesperson for the group said community groups in the BS21 postal area can apply for a grant up £500.

Clevedon Bookshop chairman Michael Harriott, said: "We are delighted to be able to put something back into our community and now it's our turn to say thank you.

"If you know of any community group that is based in the area and has a idea for a project, please ask them to complete an application form available from our website www.clevedondcommunitybookshop.co-op or pop into our Copse Road bookshop in Clevedon for a paper copy.”

Applications must be returned by January 31.



