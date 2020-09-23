Clevedon singers release song
PUBLISHED: 18:00 24 September 2020
Archant
Two Clevedon singers have released a single.
I Will Not Fear is the latest song to be released from songwriters Luke Wareham and Rachel Mason, who are involved with music at Clevedon Baptist Church.
The songs are produced by Tim and Jonny Stephenson, who are based in Bristol.
Luke and Rachel released their first EP Whisper in March, with the song Whisper making it to number 11 in the UK Christian music charts.
Luke said: “It’s a song to share for this tough time. I’ve been reflecting on hearing from friends, family and young people who I work with who are suffering with fear and anxiety particularly at the moment.”
I Will Not Fear is available to stream and download on all music platforms and on the Luke Wareham and Rachel Mason Worship Music
YouTube channel.
The channel has a lyric video and the chords to the song are available to download on SongSelect.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.