Church creates private prayer spaces

PUBLISHED: 09:00 21 June 2020

Clevedon Baptist Church.

Clevedon Baptist Church.

Archant

A church has been redesigned to provide private prayer spaces during the coronavirus pandemic.

Clevedon Baptist Church has opened its building for private prayer and reflection.

The church, in Station Road, is open seven days a week and will be using the Hope Together mission initiative of hope spaces.

It will be a safe space, following government guidelines and social distancing rules.

Two prayer spaces have been set up and hand gel is provided to guests on arrival.

Two members of the church will be there to welcome and give guidance to visitors.

The Rev Antony Wareham said: “We want this to be a safe space for people to come and reflect and pray.

“We pray that it will be a space for people in our community, after these challenging few months, to come and pray and encounter the living God.”

