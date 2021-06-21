Three authors publish books

Published: 5:47 PM June 21, 2021

Three Clevedon authors have published books.

Dave Chapple is a former North Somerset school cleaner, firefighter and postman.

Dave, aged 70, has written and published a three-volume autobiography. The three separate volumes are focussed on different aspects of his younger life in Clevedon, and are collectively entitled Somerset Working-class.

Bristol, 13 Miles due East, Protest and Deliver: Clevedon Postman, 1978 to 1987 and Local, Loud, Left-wing and Proud are available to buy with each individual volume costing £5, plus £2 postage and packing. The three volume set costs £15, plus £5 postage and packing.

To purchase, call Dave on 07707 869144 or email davidchapple2020@gmail.com.

Reverend Preben Andersen. - Credit: Reverend Preben Andersen

Reverend Preben Andersen is a retired Methodist minister, who, with his wife Margaret, came to live in Clevedon at the end of August 2020.

Preben, who is of Danish origin but has resided in Britain since 1975, is now fulfilling his ambition of concentrating on his writing having always been a scribe at heart, and his first properly published book is due for release in bookshops, online, at libraries and direct from his publishers.

Preben started writing the book of poetry and reflection on the day in March 2020 when the pandemic started and he finished it on the day in early December when news of the first vaccine was announced. Despite the serious subject matter, there is plenty in the book also to make you smile and feel happy and blessed.

To purchase Living In Lockdown for £9.99, log on to www.onwardsandupwards.org/living-through-lockdown

Tim Ewins will publish his debut novel in late July. We Are Animals is a quirky, heart-warming tale of lost love, unlikely friendship and the mysteries of fate, which has been likened to Life Of Pi and Jonas Jonasson’s Hundred-Year-Old Man.

The book was first published as an e-book at the start of the first lockdown last year, but it has received such acclaim, he is now publishing a paperback edition.

Before turning to fiction, Tim had an eight-year career as a stand-up comic. He became a minor Twitter sensation in the first lockdown when he read a passage of his book in the guise of a different celebrity every night, sometimes helped by his two-year-old son.

To purchase the book for £8.99, log on to www.eye-books.com/books/we-are-animals