Clevedon man to launch first book

PUBLISHED: 18:00 19 February 2020

Clevedon Beach. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A man from Clevedon has released his first book after four years of working on it.

Timothy Ewins, aged 33, authored We Are Animals, which went on sale on February 7.

The finance para-planner, who grew up in Clevedon but now lives in Bristol, set the book in 10 countries including Goa, Russia and England.

We Are Animals is a mixed-genre book featuring love, travel and plot-twists for all to enjoy.

Tim said it took him four years to write the book.

He said: "I do think, if you read the book, you can obviously see it's Clevedon.

"If you know the area, then you'll recognise it.

"I really liked writing about Clevedon. It took me four years to write, but it felt longer. I'd sit and write during my lunch break."

The book will be officially launching on March 2, but an e-copy is available to purchase on www.amzn.to/3bd7VDT

Most Read

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

School announces new headteacher to start in September

Debbie Isaachsen will becomeThe Downs Prepatory School headteacher in September. Picture: Caroline Lucas

Village pub achieves four-star score after zero rating

Tony De Brito and Matthew Lowe. Picture: The Country Pub Group

Stagecoach Portishead perform alongside ex-Strictly Come Dancing performer in Weston

Youngsters from Stagecoach Performing Arts Portishead at Weston Playhouse.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mother with terminal cancer urges people to take part in Swimathon 2020 for charity

Heidi Loughlin, aged 37, is rasing money for charities to help beat cancer.Picture: paulgillisphoto

