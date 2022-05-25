Winners of Clevedon artist of the year announced
- Credit: Polodango
Winners of the new Clevedon artist of the year competition has been announced.
In a new art competition held at Polodango, Old Church Road, the aim is to encourage all local artists to put their creations forward for a public vote.
Its first year saw more than 750 people vote for Stephanie Gay who received first place for her ‘Spirit of Clevedon’ piece; Paul Dainter got second for his oil painting ‘Chair and Teresa’; and Tim Stephens got third place for his ‘Clevedon Rocks’ work.
Owner and organiser of the event, Paul O’Dango, said: "I'm extremely pleased with the turnout for the event.
"We had a great deal of interest from both artists and the art-loving public, we also raised some much needed funds for amazing local charity Springboard."
Business manager at Springboard Opportunity Group, Jo Kingscott, said: "We are so grateful to Polodango and all of the artists who took part in the event.
"The entries were fantastic and our congratulations go to Stephanie, Paul and Tim.
"Community support means so much to us as a local charity and the funds raised will help Springboard continue to provide our vital service for disabled children and their families across North Somerset."
Following the success of this event, the organisers are already planning next year's competition.