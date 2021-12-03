Art gallery to host 'Clevedon artist of the year'
- Credit: Paul Dainter
An art gallery and furniture shop in Clevedon is to host an art competition in April next year.
Polodango gallery at Old Church Road will fundraise for local charity Springboard Opportunity Group.
The Clevedon artist of the year competition is searching for around 100 participants, not just from the town, to showcase their best artwork.
The exhibition will ask the public to vote on the best piece and the winner will receive a cash prize and be acclaimed Clevedon's first-ever artist of the year.
Business manager at Springboard Opportunity Group Joanne Kingscott said: "It is a privilege to be chosen to be part of this exciting new competition.
"We are grateful to Polodango for their support which will enable us to continue working with young disabled children and their families throughout North Somerset."
Competition entry fee is £5 per artwork. Applications will be on a first come, first served basis and must be emailed to Paul Dainter at pauledainter@aol.com.
