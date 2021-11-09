PICTURES: Clevedon Arts Club's art show
- Credit: Mark Atherton Photography
More than 500 people visited an art show put on by Clevedon Art Club at Clevedon School over three days last week.
They enjoyed the art on display – cards, prints and paintings – as well as demonstrations by local artists showing how they worked with pigment, paint, stone and other materials.
The club attracted new members during lockdown and, through a wide range of online activities, encouraged them and existing members to explore their creativity and showcase their work at the show.
It is now back running live sessions – life drawing, sketching, workshops – both at the school and in the wider area.
A club spokesman said: "The show had a real buzz. It was clearly good to be back meeting old and new friends.
"The club would like to thank all visitors that came to the exhibition and the hard working team that set it up.
"If you would like to join this friendly group for only £10 (first time) email mail@clevedonartclub.co.uk"
