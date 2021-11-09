PICTURES: Clevedon Arts Club's art show

Some of the members of Clevedon Art Club at thier Autumn Exhibition. Teresa Crichton, Liz Marsh, Sue Clifton, Ali Smith and Steve Jenkins. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

More than 500 people visited an art show put on by Clevedon Art Club at Clevedon School over three days last week.

They enjoyed the art on display – cards, prints and paintings – as well as demonstrations by local artists showing how they worked with pigment, paint, stone and other materials.

Lynne Castell at work during Clevedon Art Club Autumn Exhibition. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

The club attracted new members during lockdown and, through a wide range of online activities, encouraged them and existing members to explore their creativity and showcase their work at the show.

It is now back running live sessions – life drawing, sketching, workshops – both at the school and in the wider area.

Visitors watching Samantha Jane Buckley working at Clevedon Art Club Autumn Exhibition. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

A club spokesman said: "The show had a real buzz. It was clearly good to be back meeting old and new friends.

"The club would like to thank all visitors that came to the exhibition and the hard working team that set it up.

"If you would like to join this friendly group for only £10 (first time) email mail@clevedonartclub.co.uk"

Julie Mainstone demonstrating her techniques at Clevedon Art Club Autumn Exhibition. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography