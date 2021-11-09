News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

PICTURES: Clevedon Arts Club's art show

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 9:07 AM November 9, 2021
Some of the members of Clevedon Art Club at thier Autumn Exhibition. Teresa Crichton, Liz Marsh, Sue

Some of the members of Clevedon Art Club at thier Autumn Exhibition. Teresa Crichton, Liz Marsh, Sue Clifton, Ali Smith and Steve Jenkins. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

More than 500 people visited an art show put on by Clevedon Art Club at Clevedon School over three days last week.

They enjoyed the art on display – cards, prints and paintings – as well as demonstrations by local artists showing how they worked with pigment, paint, stone and other materials.

Lynne Castell at work during Clevedon Art Club Autumn Exhibition.

Lynne Castell at work during Clevedon Art Club Autumn Exhibition. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

The club attracted new members during lockdown and, through a wide range of online activities, encouraged them and existing members to explore their creativity and showcase their work at the show.

It is now back running live sessions – life drawing, sketching, workshops – both at the school and in the wider area.  

Visitors watching Samantha Jane Buckley working at Clevedon Art Club Autumn Exhibition.

Visitors watching Samantha Jane Buckley working at Clevedon Art Club Autumn Exhibition. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

A club spokesman said: "The show had a real buzz. It was clearly good to be back meeting old and new friends.

"The club would like to thank all visitors that came to the exhibition and the hard working team that set it up.

"If you would like to join this friendly group for only £10 (first time) email mail@clevedonartclub.co.uk"

Julie Mainstone demonstrating her techniques at Clevedon Art Club Autumn Exhibition.

Julie Mainstone demonstrating her techniques at Clevedon Art Club Autumn Exhibition. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Some of the members of Clevedon Art Club at thier Autumn Exhibition. Sue Clifton, Teresa Crichton, S

Some of the members of Clevedon Art Club at thier Autumn Exhibition. Sue Clifton, Teresa Crichton, Steve Jenkins, Ali Smith and Liz Marsh. - Credit: Mark Atherton Photography

Most Read

  1. 1 Curzon cinema balcony could return after donation
  2. 2 Marks & Spencer and Amazon recall items after safety fears
  3. 3 International pianist to perform in Clevedon
  1. 4 Clevedon Town draw at Wellington to maintain unbeaten start
  2. 5 5 firework displays to see in North Somerset
  3. 6 PICTURES: Clevedon Arts Club's art show
  4. 7 Mud dredging completed at Portishead
  5. 8 When are the bank holidays this Christmas?
  6. 9 Music school in village approved
  7. 10 Ultra-modern five-bedroom house near Portishead seafront
Clevedon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Louise Nutt selling her prize winning Scotch Eggs at at the Eat:Clevedon Festival in Victoria Road.

North Somerset Council

PICTURES: 5,000 people fed at eat:Clevedon fest

Carrington Walker

person
First Bus in Bristol

Bus transformation planned for cheaper fares across area

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
Group of little trees growing in garden

North Somerset Council

Thousands of trees to be planted in North Somerset

Carrington Walker

person
The suspension bridge was turned blue as part of the event.

Suspension Bridge enjoys lights the night event

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon