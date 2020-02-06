Town to celebrates 40-year twinning association
PUBLISHED: 08:00 08 February 2020
supplied
A North Somerset town is preparing to celebrate a 40-year friendship with a European town.
Clevedon Twinning Association (CTA) is looking for a 'group of runners' to deliver an invitation for the town to visit Ettlingen, in Germany. The group is celebrating its close links with the town in October.
The twinning association is also looking for people to welcome Ettlingen runners who arrive in May as well as host during their visit.
For more information, contact Emma on 01275 343918 or visit www.clevedontwinning.org