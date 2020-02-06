Advanced search

Town to celebrates 40-year twinning association

PUBLISHED: 08:00 08 February 2020

Left to right: Janet Wildgoose, Clevedon Twinning Association chairman, Mayor of Ettlingen Johannes Arnold, Gary Topp, chief executive of the Curzon Cinema

Left to right: Janet Wildgoose, Clevedon Twinning Association chairman, Mayor of Ettlingen Johannes Arnold, Gary Topp, chief executive of the Curzon Cinema

supplied

A North Somerset town is preparing to celebrate a 40-year friendship with a European town.

Clevedon Twinning Association (CTA) is looking for a 'group of runners' to deliver an invitation for the town to visit Ettlingen, in Germany. The group is celebrating its close links with the town in October.

The twinning association is also looking for people to welcome Ettlingen runners who arrive in May as well as host during their visit.

For more information, contact Emma on 01275 343918 or visit www.clevedontwinning.org

Most Read

Village’s postal delivery office could close doors

The delivery office at Yatton post office could soon move to Clevedon

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

WATCH: George soars through to second live show on The Greatest Dancer

The Dark Angels have made it to the live stages of The Greatest Dancer.

Seven homes burgled in space of 10 days

Clevedon Road, Tickenham Picture: Google

Arrest and drugs seized after warrant in Nailsea

Cannabis and scales were seized from a property in Nailsea.

Most Read

Village’s postal delivery office could close doors

The delivery office at Yatton post office could soon move to Clevedon

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

WATCH: George soars through to second live show on The Greatest Dancer

The Dark Angels have made it to the live stages of The Greatest Dancer.

Seven homes burgled in space of 10 days

Clevedon Road, Tickenham Picture: Google

Arrest and drugs seized after warrant in Nailsea

Cannabis and scales were seized from a property in Nailsea.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Medical centre could close to make awy for larger surgery

Tyntesfield Medical Group also runs the medical centres in Backwell and Long Ashton. Picture: Mark Atherton

Somerset Rebels owner goes back to school

Somerset Rebels promoter Debbie Hancock returned to her former school Brent Knoll Primary for a special visit (pic Burnham-on-sea.com)

Town to celebrates 40-year twinning association

Left to right: Janet Wildgoose, Clevedon Twinning Association chairman, Mayor of Ettlingen Johannes Arnold, Gary Topp, chief executive of the Curzon Cinema

Clevedon company raises thousands for mental health charity

Eamonn Geoghegan, a technical sales manager at the company, devised eight activities, including a dry January for �a healthy body helps with a healthy mind� and a masked quiz night, as it�s �easy to mask mental issues.�

Fast Show star heads to Bristol next month

Arabelle Weir. Picture: Gaby Jerrard PR.
Drive 24