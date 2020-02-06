Town to celebrates 40-year twinning association

Left to right: Janet Wildgoose, Clevedon Twinning Association chairman, Mayor of Ettlingen Johannes Arnold, Gary Topp, chief executive of the Curzon Cinema supplied

A North Somerset town is preparing to celebrate a 40-year friendship with a European town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clevedon Twinning Association (CTA) is looking for a 'group of runners' to deliver an invitation for the town to visit Ettlingen, in Germany. The group is celebrating its close links with the town in October.

The twinning association is also looking for people to welcome Ettlingen runners who arrive in May as well as host during their visit.

For more information, contact Emma on 01275 343918 or visit www.clevedontwinning.org