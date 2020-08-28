Clevedon Aid given top hygiene award
PUBLISHED: 08:00 29 August 2020
A support group from Clevedon which has been providing hot meals to people during the pandemic has been awarded the top food hygiene rating.
Clevedon Aid was set up in April to help people access a range of help, including medical transport, food and prescriptions, wellbeing support and hot meals.
Chefs Scotty and Belinda have been using the kitchen at Christchurch to cook meals for people in need.
Jane de Bude, from Clevedon Aid, said: “Our volunteers have put an immense amount of hard work into ensuring the residents we deliver to have a nutritious and delicious meal.
“We were really thrilled that our recent inspection judged our hygiene and standards to be five.
“We would like to thank Christchurch for allowing us to use their kitchen facilities and all our wonderful volunteers for regularly giving up their time on Wednesdays and Sundays to help and deliver our meals.”
For more details on the group, log on to clevedonaid.org.uk
