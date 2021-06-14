PICTURES: Clear summer skies and solar eclipse in North Somerset

Published: 3:54 PM June 14, 2021

A kitesurfer gliding across the sea in Weston. - Credit: Derek Hitchins

Talented readers have sent in early summer snapshots enjoyed in Weston and beyond in this week’s iWitness round-up.

The wind steers the direction for a kitesurfer gliding across the sea in Weston, with Steep Holm perfectly framed in the background of Derek Hitchins’ image.

He also sent in another snapshot showing the beauty of spring in Grange Park.

The beauty of spring in Grange Park. - Credit: Derek Hitchins

Roger Fry captured a celestial image of a partial eclipse of the sun, viewed through light cloud over Hutton taken on Thursday morning.

A partial eclipse of the sun on Thursday morning. - Credit: Roger Fry

Aggie Bezzina also sent in a picture of boats sailing along the ocean in Clevedon on Saturday.

Boats sailing along the ocean in Clevedon at the weekend. - Credit: Aggie Bezzina

Lively squirrels appear in Joanne Martin’s picture, which she took on one of her regular walks through Grove Park with her dog.

Squirrels play in Grove Park. - Credit: Joanne Martin

Nick Page Hayman also took advantage of a summer’s day to take a photo of the view from Cleeve Toot, which he says looks ‘as great as ever’.

The view from Cleeve Toot. - Credit: Nick Page Hayman

To submit your pictures for the chance to be featured in next week’s edition, log-on to weston.iwitness24.co.uk