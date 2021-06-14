PICTURES: Clear summer skies and solar eclipse in North Somerset
- Credit: Derek Hitchins
Talented readers have sent in early summer snapshots enjoyed in Weston and beyond in this week’s iWitness round-up.
The wind steers the direction for a kitesurfer gliding across the sea in Weston, with Steep Holm perfectly framed in the background of Derek Hitchins’ image.
He also sent in another snapshot showing the beauty of spring in Grange Park.
Roger Fry captured a celestial image of a partial eclipse of the sun, viewed through light cloud over Hutton taken on Thursday morning.
Aggie Bezzina also sent in a picture of boats sailing along the ocean in Clevedon on Saturday.
Lively squirrels appear in Joanne Martin’s picture, which she took on one of her regular walks through Grove Park with her dog.
Nick Page Hayman also took advantage of a summer’s day to take a photo of the view from Cleeve Toot, which he says looks ‘as great as ever’.
To submit your pictures for the chance to be featured in next week’s edition, log-on to weston.iwitness24.co.uk
