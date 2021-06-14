News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

PICTURES: Clear summer skies and solar eclipse in North Somerset

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 3:54 PM June 14, 2021   
A kitesurfer gliding across the sea in Weston.

A kitesurfer gliding across the sea in Weston. - Credit: Derek Hitchins

Talented readers have sent in early summer snapshots enjoyed in Weston and beyond in this week’s iWitness round-up.  

The wind steers the direction for a kitesurfer gliding across the sea in Weston, with Steep Holm perfectly framed in the background of Derek Hitchins’ image. 

He also sent in another snapshot showing the beauty of spring in Grange Park. 

The beauty of spring in Grange Park. 

The beauty of spring in Grange Park. - Credit: Derek Hitchins

Roger Fry captured a celestial image of a partial eclipse of the sun, viewed through light cloud over Hutton taken on Thursday morning.  

A partial eclipse of the sun on Thursday morning.

A partial eclipse of the sun on Thursday morning. - Credit: Roger Fry

Aggie Bezzina also sent in a picture of boats sailing along the ocean in Clevedon on Saturday.  

Boats sailing along the ocean in Clevedon at the weekend.

Boats sailing along the ocean in Clevedon at the weekend. - Credit: Aggie Bezzina

Lively squirrels appear in Joanne Martin’s picture, which she took on one of her regular walks through Grove Park with her dog. 

Squirrels play in Grove Park.

Squirrels play in Grove Park. - Credit: Joanne Martin

Nick Page Hayman also took advantage of a summer’s day to take a photo of the view from Cleeve Toot, which he says looks ‘as great as ever’. 

The view from Cleeve Toot.

The view from Cleeve Toot. - Credit: Nick Page Hayman

To submit your pictures for the chance to be featured in next week’s edition, log-on to weston.iwitness24.co.uk 

Most Read

  1. 1 Majority of Covid cases in North Somerset caused by Delta variant
  2. 2 PICTURES: Clear summer skies and solar eclipse in North Somerset
  3. 3 PM set to announce postponement of lockdown easing today
  1. 4 Weston couple awarded British Empire Medal for supporting others in pandemic
  2. 5 Somerset has best Covid vaccine rate for both doses
  3. 6 Appeal to find missing teenager Ruben
  4. 7 Clevedon School orders year groups to self-isolate after Covid outbreak
  5. 8 Euro 2020: 7 places to watch Euro 2020 in North Somerset
  6. 9 Covid-19: Number of Delta variant cases in North Somerset
  7. 10 Warm weather to stay for England's Euros opener
Clevedon News
Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Businesses can apply for funding for an electric cargo bike to help them reduce their carbon footprint.

North Somerset Council

Electric cargo bike grant funding announced

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Abbots Pool

North Somerset Council

Beauty spot damaged as visitors use nature reserve as toilet

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Action from Nailsea Bowls Club's open day

Bowls club Open Days prove a big hit at Nailsea and Yatton

Lee Power

Author Picture Icon
Portishead Lake Grounds and Lakeside Café looking lovely in the Bank Holiday sunshine in 2019.

North Somerset Council

Have your say on Lake Grounds improvements

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus