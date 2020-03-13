Police investigating home burglary

Police would like to speak with these men in connection with a burglary. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Archant

Police are investigating a burglary which took place in North Somerset earlier this month.

Forced entry was made to an address in Claverham Road, in Claverham, at approximately 3.30pm on March 1 and again shortly after 10.45am the following day.

House-to-house and CCTV enquiries were undertaken, revealing pictures of individuals police wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

PC Jack Bennett said: 'We are hoping that members of the public seeing these images will recognise the individuals and help us identify them.

'If you know them, or witnessed what happened earlier this month, please call us on 101 or report it through our website, quoting reference number 5220059928.

'We would like to remind all homeowners to make sure they have taken steps to ensure their property is secured, including to make sure the doors and frames are strong and are in good condition.'

