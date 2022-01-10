Classic car event to return in April

Roger Triggol with his Buick from 1912. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

A classic car rally organised by Clevedon Lions will return in April.

Salthouse Fields in Clevedon will host a day of vintage cars, food and crafts.

Weather permitting, the car rally will run from noon on April 24.

Due to the pandemic it was last held in 2019, but this year the club anticipate around 2,000 people will attend the much-loved event.

There will also be a chance for local charities and town traders to operate a stall.

Set-up is at 10am and prices for stall frontage is £25 for four metres and £40 for eight metres.

In 2019, the club raised £5,000 for the Children's Hospice South West, with more than 200 classic cars in attendance.

For an opportunity to hold a stall at the rally, email the Clevedon Lions at david.gwynne@clevedonlions.org.uk.



