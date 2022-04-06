Clevedon Lions back with vintage car rally later this month

A popular vintage car rally in Clevedon will return later this month.

The Brimar Classic Vehicle Rally, organised by the Clevedon Lions, will start up on April 24, travelling across the area before finishing the day at Salthouse Fields in Clevedon.

Also on offer will be an array of food, drinks and crafts.

Due to the pandemic it was last held in 2019, but this year the club anticipate around 2,000 people will attend the much-loved event.

In that same year, the club raised £5,000 for the Children's Hospice South West, with more than 200 classic cars in attendance.

This year numerous Lions charities are set to benefit including the hospice.

The rally will begin at 10am for a public display at Cadbury Garden Centre before a departure at noon to Clevedon.

From there until 4pm, the vintage cars will be on show at Salthouse Fields for a three hour public display.