Charity dog show goes down a treat with animal lovers
- Credit: Willowbrook Photography
A country fair and dog show got the thumbs-up from visitors at the weekend.
The Clapton-in-Gordano Dog Show, hosted by Sperrings Equestrian, saw pet owners flock to the arena to show off their pooches with the waggiest tail, best trick and the canine with the finest moves on Saturday.
The show proved a hit and raised around £200 for Little Paws, a cat rescue and re-homing charity based in Portbury, which had a free stall at the event.
Organiser Bex Letts said: “The event was followed by showjumping demonstrations and visitors loved the charity tombola.
"These were just some of many attractions at the fair; we also sold refreshments, homemade cakes, handmade ice cream, fresh eggs and gifts, the Country Cabin gift shop was open, local artists exhibited their work and we had a children’s corner with Reggie the Shetland pony.
"It was lovely to see families enjoying themselves out in the countryside in the sunshine and fresh air.”
The next country fair and dog show at Sperrings Equestrian, in Moor Lane, will take place on July 31 from 10am-2pm.
