There With You: Country Cabin delivers animal feed in North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 March 2020

Bex Letts loading up thetruck with animal feed to be delivered.

Tracey Fowler

An equestrian store is delivering animal feed to people in need in North Somerset during the coronavirus pandemic.

Country Cabin at Sperrings Equestrian, in Clapton-in-Gordano, has stepped up to deliver animal feed to BS postcodes in the district.

Co-owner, Bex Letts, said: “We know that some feed suppliers in the area are struggling to keep stock levels up, and, as a result, a few outlets have temporarily closed.

“Obviously, our animals are extremely important to us all and so to help in the current situation we are happy to deliver horse and poultry feed and bedding, along with dog and cat feed, across North Somerset while it remains in stock.

“We can also supply free-range eggs from our farm and homemade cakes and Easter biscuits.”

For more information or to order supplies, email thecountrycabin@sperringsequestrian.co.uk or call Bex on 077727 79317.

