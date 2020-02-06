Clevedon company raises thousands for mental health charity
PUBLISHED: 08:00 08 February 2020
Archant
A Clevedon company has raised thousands of pounds for a mental health charity.
Aquarian Cladding Systems, in Gardens Road, raised £5,000 for Mind throughout 2019.
Eamonn Geoghegan, a technical sales manager at the company, devised eight activities, including a dry January and a masked quiz night, as it's 'easy to mask mental issues'.
He even took a dip into the freezing Bristol Channel by Clevedon Pier dressed as Wonder Woman because 'even superheroes take the plunge - if you suffer from mental health problems, take that first step to seek support'.
He added: "I didn't want to just randomly put together activities. I wanted there to be good reasons for doing them to raise awareness of the mental health challenges we all face on a daily basis."
Each year a member of the Aquarian team is tasked with raising money for a charity that means something to them.