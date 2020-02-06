Advanced search

Clevedon company raises thousands for mental health charity

PUBLISHED: 08:00 08 February 2020

Eamonn Geoghegan, a technical sales manager at the company, devised eight activities, including a dry January for �a healthy body helps with a healthy mind� and a masked quiz night, as it�s �easy to mask mental issues.�

Eamonn Geoghegan, a technical sales manager at the company, devised eight activities, including a dry January for �a healthy body helps with a healthy mind� and a masked quiz night, as it�s �easy to mask mental issues.�

Archant

A Clevedon company has raised thousands of pounds for a mental health charity.

Aquarian Cladding Systems, in Gardens Road, raised £5,000 for Mind throughout 2019.

Eamonn Geoghegan, a technical sales manager at the company, devised eight activities, including a dry January and a masked quiz night, as it's 'easy to mask mental issues'.

He even took a dip into the freezing Bristol Channel by Clevedon Pier dressed as Wonder Woman because 'even superheroes take the plunge - if you suffer from mental health problems, take that first step to seek support'.

He added: "I didn't want to just randomly put together activities. I wanted there to be good reasons for doing them to raise awareness of the mental health challenges we all face on a daily basis."

Each year a member of the Aquarian team is tasked with raising money for a charity that means something to them.

Most Read

Village’s postal delivery office could close doors

The delivery office at Yatton post office could soon move to Clevedon

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

WATCH: George soars through to second live show on The Greatest Dancer

The Dark Angels have made it to the live stages of The Greatest Dancer.

Seven homes burgled in space of 10 days

Clevedon Road, Tickenham Picture: Google

Arrest and drugs seized after warrant in Nailsea

Cannabis and scales were seized from a property in Nailsea.

Most Read

Village’s postal delivery office could close doors

The delivery office at Yatton post office could soon move to Clevedon

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

WATCH: George soars through to second live show on The Greatest Dancer

The Dark Angels have made it to the live stages of The Greatest Dancer.

Seven homes burgled in space of 10 days

Clevedon Road, Tickenham Picture: Google

Arrest and drugs seized after warrant in Nailsea

Cannabis and scales were seized from a property in Nailsea.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Medical centre could close to make awy for larger surgery

Tyntesfield Medical Group also runs the medical centres in Backwell and Long Ashton. Picture: Mark Atherton

Somerset Rebels owner goes back to school

Somerset Rebels promoter Debbie Hancock returned to her former school Brent Knoll Primary for a special visit (pic Burnham-on-sea.com)

Town to celebrates 40-year twinning association

Left to right: Janet Wildgoose, Clevedon Twinning Association chairman, Mayor of Ettlingen Johannes Arnold, Gary Topp, chief executive of the Curzon Cinema

Clevedon company raises thousands for mental health charity

Eamonn Geoghegan, a technical sales manager at the company, devised eight activities, including a dry January for �a healthy body helps with a healthy mind� and a masked quiz night, as it�s �easy to mask mental issues.�

Fast Show star heads to Bristol next month

Arabelle Weir. Picture: Gaby Jerrard PR.
Drive 24