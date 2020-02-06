Clevedon company raises thousands for mental health charity

A Clevedon company has raised thousands of pounds for a mental health charity.

Aquarian Cladding Systems, in Gardens Road, raised £5,000 for Mind throughout 2019.

Eamonn Geoghegan, a technical sales manager at the company, devised eight activities, including a dry January and a masked quiz night, as it's 'easy to mask mental issues'.

He even took a dip into the freezing Bristol Channel by Clevedon Pier dressed as Wonder Woman because 'even superheroes take the plunge - if you suffer from mental health problems, take that first step to seek support'.

He added: "I didn't want to just randomly put together activities. I wanted there to be good reasons for doing them to raise awareness of the mental health challenges we all face on a daily basis."

Each year a member of the Aquarian team is tasked with raising money for a charity that means something to them.