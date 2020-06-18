City GongFu helping to keep kids fighting fit in lockdown

Sifu and Eivi training together. Picture: Sifu Kee Sifu Kee

A Long Ashton martial arts instructor has been keeping up morale during the pandemic.

Owner and instructor at City GongFu KIDS, Sifu Kee. Picture: Sifu Kee Owner and instructor at City GongFu KIDS, Sifu Kee. Picture: Sifu Kee

City GongFu KIDS owner and instructor Sifu Kee, aged 46, has been teaching online classes alongside his seven-year-old daughter Eivi since lockdown began.

He has adapted his sessions since the virus outbreak and boosted his students’ confidence while teaching them the traditions of Chinese martial art Wing Chun Kung Fu, which has kept them motivated throughout the pandemic.

Parents of children which attend Sifu’s classes have praised the instructor for offering their child a ‘brilliant and fun way to gain self-awareness and exercise’, with some saying they have gained ‘confidence, improved coordination and have better listening skills’.

Sifu said: “With my background as a primary school teacher and being taught in various self-defence systems, my approach is to make learning fun and engaging by fusing school teaching practice with martial arts, including a range of interactive games, drills and challenges for all the family.

“What we try to bring is a combination of contemporary ideas and styles with traditional values, including the importance of respect, self-discipline, avoiding conflict and helping others, which is especially relevant during these times.”

Lizzy Cross said the online classes ‘continually help to keep my kids focused during lockdown’, while Helen Hill said she noticed an ‘immediate difference’ in her daughter’s wellbeing and fitness.

Lizzy Cross' daughter, Birdie, aged 10, who attend's Sifu's classes. Picture: Lizzy Cross Lizzy Cross' daughter, Birdie, aged 10, who attend's Sifu's classes. Picture: Lizzy Cross

Matthew Ganson, who attends sessions alongside his son Ethan, said ‘being able to enjoy an activity with my son that we can do easily at home and over a Zoom video meeting is easy’.

Sifu began training in martial arts in 1994 and studying Wing Chun Kung Fu in 2003. He became an instructor in 2010.

In 2012, he undertook a PGCE qualification and taught as a teacher and children’s kung fu instructor before setting up City Gongfu KIDS in 2017.

He said: “I’ve been so impressed with how students have adapted and taken to online training. As our style is so varied, it really suits live-stream learning and anyone can train from home. If you’re considering joining, I suggest reading what parents say about our club on Google Reviews to see why we are five-star rated.”