Nailsea Musicals to put on Cinderella pantomime

The cast of Cinderella from Nailsea Musicals. Archant

Nailsea Musicals is putting on a family-friendly pantomime next month.

Members of the talented group are busy rehearsing for Cinderella, which is showing at Scotch Horn Leisure Centre, in Brockway, from January 23-25.

Nailsea Musicals has had a successful few years, which has seen its membership grow.

The group has put on several critically-acclaimed shows including The Wiz and 9 to 5, which won a regional award from the National Operatic and Dramatic Association.

The adult and youth sections of the club will perform in Cinderella, with popular songs, a professional band and a special set.

Expect plenty of laughs, with a script by celebrated pantomime author Alan P Frayn.

There will be evening performances at 7.30pm and Saturday performances at 12.30pm and 5.30pm.

For tickets, log on to www.ticketsource.co.uk/nailseamusicals