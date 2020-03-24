Advanced search

Church announces emergency fund for those in need in Portishead

PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 March 2020

Enjoy Church has launched an emergency fund to help those in need.Picture: Enjoy Church

A Portishead church has set up an emergency fund to help people as part of its coronavirus community support initiative.

Vintage Community Church, now renamed Enjoy Church by the pastor Chris James, has launched the fund to help those in need of financial help who are in self-isolation in the area.

The church, which has served the community of Portishead for 10 years, has also set up a studio and plans to offer online classes including zumba, dance and game nights online which people can take part in.

Chris said: “We are here for people across the area if they are in any hardship and are working with local authorities and other response teams to co-ordinate and deploy volunteers.

“As part of this, we want to help those in self-isolation and with no community, by setting up lots of online events such as zumba, dance and game nights.”

The church, led by Chris and Sarah James, has around 150 worshippers and normally meets in Somerset Hall, in Precinct, on Sundays at 10.30am.

For more information, or to volunteer, call the church on 03000 300321. You can also log on to www.enjoychurch.co.uk

