Three days, three counties, three hospices - one epic charity challenge

Andrew Lincoln taking part in the Ride for Precious Lives. Joe Knows Photo UK Limited

The start of a New Year is always a time to set your sights on a challenge and Children's Hospice South West (CHSW) is asking for cyclists of all abilities to take part in an epic fundraising cycle ride.

The challenge is a 205-mile ride across three counties and to raise £1,000 for the charity.

This summer's 12th Ride For Precious Lives takes place from July 10 to 12, and registration for the popular sponsored cycle event is now open.

The ride route is marked and will take cyclists from St Austell, in Cornwall, to Wraxall, across three counties and calling in at the charity's three hospices in Cornwall, North Devon and North Somerset.

Last year around 70 cyclists took part in the event, raising more than £130,000.

Among them was TV and film star Andrew Lincoln, star of the hit TV series The Walking Dead.

He said: "It was one of the most humbling, hilarious and challenging three days I've had the privilege of being involved in.

"Children's Hospice South West is run by extraordinary people, for remarkable families and supported by the most open-hearted of people.

"I loved every second of it."

Entry is £230, which includes food and hotel accommodation, printed ride jerseys and access to first aid and mechanical assistance from an experienced support crew over the three days.

Mike Allen, of Yatton, has taken part in the event twice. He said: "It's amazing, worth every bit of pain, it's a privilege to support this charity.

"Every time I think 'I can't go on', I just think of the things the families and children supported by Children's Hospice South West go through every day."

CHSW relies almost entirely on voluntary donations to support more than 500 children with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses and their families across the South West.

Clevedon-based global engineering company Edwards Vacuum, part of the Atlas Copco Group, is supporting the event as headline sponsor for the eighth year.

Senior project manager Jago Snook said: "The camaraderie throughout the weekend is very special; fellow riders are incredibly supportive and motivating."

To register to take part visit www.chsw.org.uk/ride2020