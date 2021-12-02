Clevedon Scouts Christmas postbox campaign to return this year

1st Clevedon Scouts pictured outside Helping Hands where one of their Christmas postboxes will be located. - Credit: 1st Clevedon Scouts

A Christmas postbox campaign in Clevedon will return this year.

1st Clevedon Scouts runs the annual fundraiser where people can post Christmas cards at collection points for a small fee that goes to the group.

This year however, letters will be stampless and donations will be cashless in light of recent coronavirus developments.

Instead, to minimise contact with volunteers, QR codes will be linked to the Scouts' JustGiving page where people can make a one-off donation.

Two boxes will be centrally located in the town, one at Brambles Farm Shop in The Triangle and another at Helping Hands in Hill Road.

They will be open from early December until the last collection at 10am on December 18, to be delivered in time for Christmas.

The Scouts will use the donations to fund a larger fire circle in their garden in Great Western Road to accommodate growing members.

To donate, log on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/1clevedonxmaspost