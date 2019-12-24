Advanced search

Portishead care home throws Christmas party

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 December 2019

Harbour Residential Care Centre hosted a Christmas party this month.Picture: Harbour Residential Care Centre

Harbour Residential Care Centre

A Portishead care centre threw a Christmas party for its residents.

More than 50 people were treated to Christmas carols, a three-course roast and a quiz at Harbour Residential Care Centre's party on December 19.

Residents, their family and friends were also encouraged to take part in a fancy dress Christmas outfit pageant and an awards ceremony.

The party was organised as part of the home's outreach initiative during the festive period.

Organiser, Paul Bennett, said: "It was a fabulous day.

"More than 50 residents, their families and friends enjoyed a great Christmas party here at Harbour Residential."

The home has also built a Christmas festive wonderland for its residents.

Fellow organiser, Melinda Boganyi, said: "It was a lot of hard work getting ready for the big day, but well worth it to see everyone having such a great time."

