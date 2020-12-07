WTI nws 350ps Christmas lights displays

Published: 3:00 PM December 7, 2020

A Christmas display featuring a train and level crossing has been raising money for a hospital charity this year.

Jon and Lucy Buck have put up the festive display outside their house in Brookfield Walk, Clevedon, in aid of the Grand Appeal – Bristol Children’s Hospital charity.

They said: “We love Christmas, we love raising money for charity and volunteering, so what better way to both raise funds for charity, along with creating a Christmas display to raise funds for an amazing charity.

“Bristol Children’s Hospital charity, along with other charities this year, is struggling more than usual.

“The hospital has been a fantastic support for families, including our own.”

Jon came up with the idea for the Santa express train after spotting a similar Christmas decoration last year.

The couple added said: “Decorating our house with our Christmas display takes a huge amount of time and effort.

“100 per cent of the money raised will go to the charity.

"This year’s project was started in June and we didn’t have many weeks when we wouldn't be working on it.”

The couple would like to thank the generous people who donated a Christmas wreath and smoke machine for the display, and their neighbours for their support.

Jon and Lucy said: “2020 has been a tough year for everyone and has had a terrible effect on those that normally require the use of hospitals.

“We really hope you enjoy seeing our display and feel able to make a donation large or small.”

To donate to the appeal, log on www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brookfieldwalkchristmas2020

The Parker family from The Vale, in Portishead, have created a life-sized Christmas nativity scene in their garden to spread a little joy.

Amy Maguire, from Severn Road, in Portishead has also covered her house and garden in festive lights and decorations to celebrate Christmas.

The Times is encouraging people to send in pictures of their displays as part of the Let’s Brighten up Christmas campaign.

Send your photos in to nstimes@archant.co.uk