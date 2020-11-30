News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times Home > News

Festive display brightens shopping areas across Clevedon

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 2:33 PM November 30, 2020   
Christmas lights in Clevedon

The festive display in Clevedon's shopping areas, funded by local businesses. - Credit: Karen Knighton Lupton

Festive lights have been put up across Clevedon to brighten people's spirits in the run up to Christmas.

Clevedon Business Independent District (BID) worked with local businesses to decorate Alexandra Road, Hill Road and the town centre this year.

Floodlights, colour-changing decorations and strings of pretty bulbs have been installed throughout the town to usher in some festive cheer.

Colourful lights are also being projected onto buildings across Hill
Road for an atmospheric, early evening shopping experience.

The decorations have been funded by Clevedon businesses to thank people for their support this year and to encourage customers to continue shopping locally. 

A BID spokesman said: "The lights have brought a lot of positivity to the public areas of Clevedon with families wrapping up and enjoying a socially distanced walk through the magical wonderland we’ve created to spark a little joy and bring cheer during lockdown."

BID chose to work with Fineline Lighting to install the display.

The Times is encouraging people to send in pictures of their festive lights as part of the Let's Brighten Up Christmas campaign.

Most Read

  1. 1 North Somerset could be placed in higher tier after national lockdown ends
  2. 2 Festive display brightens shopping areas across Clevedon
  3. 3 School girls creates Christmas cards for charity
  1. 4 Grand Pier's future uncertain as Weston enters tier 3
  2. 5 Local Plan proposals for development in North Somerset
  3. 6 Business owner sentenced for fly-tipping in North Somerset
  4. 7 Football stadium set for coronavirus vaccination hub
  5. 8 Business in Kenn nominated for prestigious Business Leader Awards
  6. 9 MPs brand placing North Somerset into tier 3 restrictions 'not right' and 'illogical'
  7. 10 Preparing for a popular traditional Christmas light display in Kenn

Send your photos to nstimes@archant.co.uk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Somerset to move into tier 3 after end of nationwide lockdown

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

North Somerset nurses retire following more than 80 years of combined...

Jacqueline Cadogan

person

South West | Ad Feature

Impressive, four-floor detached house with sea views

By Karen Richards

person

Retail

Store refurbishment creates job opportunities in Portishead

Lily Newton-Browne

person
Comments powered by Disqus