Festive display brightens shopping areas across Clevedon
- Credit: Karen Knighton Lupton
Festive lights have been put up across Clevedon to brighten people's spirits in the run up to Christmas.
Clevedon Business Independent District (BID) worked with local businesses to decorate Alexandra Road, Hill Road and the town centre this year.
Floodlights, colour-changing decorations and strings of pretty bulbs have been installed throughout the town to usher in some festive cheer.
Colourful lights are also being projected onto buildings across Hill
Road for an atmospheric, early evening shopping experience.
The decorations have been funded by Clevedon businesses to thank people for their support this year and to encourage customers to continue shopping locally.
A BID spokesman said: "The lights have brought a lot of positivity to the public areas of Clevedon with families wrapping up and enjoying a socially distanced walk through the magical wonderland we’ve created to spark a little joy and bring cheer during lockdown."
BID chose to work with Fineline Lighting to install the display.
The Times is encouraging people to send in pictures of their festive lights as part of the Let's Brighten Up Christmas campaign.
Most Read
- 1 North Somerset could be placed in higher tier after national lockdown ends
- 2 Festive display brightens shopping areas across Clevedon
- 3 School girls creates Christmas cards for charity
- 4 Grand Pier's future uncertain as Weston enters tier 3
- 5 Local Plan proposals for development in North Somerset
- 6 Business owner sentenced for fly-tipping in North Somerset
- 7 Football stadium set for coronavirus vaccination hub
- 8 Business in Kenn nominated for prestigious Business Leader Awards
- 9 MPs brand placing North Somerset into tier 3 restrictions 'not right' and 'illogical'
- 10 Preparing for a popular traditional Christmas light display in Kenn
Send your photos to nstimes@archant.co.uk