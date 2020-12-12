Christmas comes early at Portishead care centre
- Credit: Harbour Residential Care Centre
A residential care home in Portishead has switched on its Christmas lights and created a Polar Express-themed winter wonderland in its outdoor area.
WATCH: Winter wonderland at Harbour Residential
Harbour Residential Care Centre, in Harbour Road, switched on its Christmas lights display to provide joy and hope for brighter days to come.
The home also thanked members of the community for their generous donations to make the event possible.
Home manager, Samuel Okello, said: “With the dark and cold winter nights closing in, we felt it was more important than ever to officially switch on our outdoor Christmas lights to mark the start of the festive period at our home.
“Our residents thoroughly enjoyed the socially-distanced occasion with a glass of sherry and mince pies.”
In keeping with the centre’s environmentally-conscious ethos, Harbour used upcycled quilts for snow and steam trains have been made from old drinks bottles to decorate the outdoor winter wonderland area.
The home also sourced real Christmas trees which will be planted around the gardens in the new year.
Most Read
- 1 Newly qualified police horse named after popular North Somerset town
- 2 Street kitchen opens in Portishead High Street
- 3 Driver injured after car hits house in Clevedon
- 4 Woman and boy charged with drug supply offences
- 5 Tier three restrictions stops charity flight going ahead
- 6 Balancing a first born and a booming business during a pandemic
- 7 Festive display brightens shopping areas across Clevedon
- 8 Brownies give street names to new housing development
- 9 Family organises doorstep carols for North Somerset
- 10 Christmas display raising money for children's hospital