Christmas comes early at Portishead care centre

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 12:00 PM December 12, 2020   
Harbour Residential Care Centre, in Harbour Road

A residential care home in Portishead has switched on its Christmas lights and created a Polar Express-themed winter wonderland in its outdoor area. 

WATCH: Winter wonderland at Harbour Residential

Harbour Residential Care Centre, in Harbour Road, switched on its Christmas lights display to provide joy and hope for brighter days to come.

The home also thanked members of the community for their generous donations to make the event possible.  

Home manager, Samuel Okello, said: “With the dark and cold winter nights closing in, we felt it was more important than ever to officially switch on our outdoor Christmas lights to mark the start of the festive period at our home.  

“Our residents thoroughly enjoyed the socially-distanced occasion with a glass of sherry and mince pies.” 

In keeping with the centre’s environmentally-conscious ethos, Harbour used upcycled quilts for snow and steam trains have been made from old drinks bottles to decorate the outdoor winter wonderland area.  

The home also sourced real Christmas trees which will be planted around the gardens in the new year. 

