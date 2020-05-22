Charity offers free debt advice to support people through pandemic

Churches across Clevedon, Nailsea and Portishead are helping people who are struggling with debt, a loss of employment or who face low income as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Christians Against Poverty (CAP) charity helps people with debt counselling, money management, job clubs and support to break habitual dependencies to reduce people’s debt in the UK.

Support is available to anyone who needs it and the service was formed two years ago, when seven churches combined their resources to set up the CAP Gordano Area Debt Centre.

The centre has helped many people become debt-free since its opening in 2018 and those who use the service are being supported as they steadily pay their way out of debt.

The charity is now inviting people to receive a free, personalised, professional debt-advice service from CAP advisors.

Gordano Area debt centre manager, Joanna Pritchett, said: “Our church buildings may be closed but the church is very active.

“The times we are in may have changed the way we offer our service to our clients, but we are still here.

“Some of the people we help have been alone and isolated for a long time, even before coronavirus, so our continuing purpose is to give people a lot of support and hope.

“We are determined to ensure that we do whatever we can to alleviate the additional pressures that many of our clients are facing as they negotiate loss of employment or low income.

“We may all be affected by this pandemic, but we’re not all in the same boat, and we are committed to supporting our clients during this time as they bravely face even more challenges than usual.”

The free service has been adapted to adhere to government social distancing guidelines.

One CAP client, said: “When the church closed down there was a lot of fear and worry, but we get a lot of phone calls and support.

“We do our shopping ourselves now, but they have offered to do it for us and our CAP workers also often talk to us on the phone, it’s really amazing.”

To use the service, contact CAP on 08003 280006 or log on to www.capuk.org









