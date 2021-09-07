News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Wildlife expert joins Portishead Arts Festival line-up

Vicky Angear

Published: 11:22 AM September 7, 2021   
Chris Sperring MBE

Chris Sperring will be giving a talk during Portishead Arts Week. - Credit: JCL Photography

A presenter and wildlife expert has been added to the eclectic programme of Portishead Arts Festival from September 25-26.

Chris Sperring, known locally as the ‘bird man’, will take his audience on a virtual tour through Portishead, exploring the diversity of nature and human activity by following the spider.

The arts festival will span more than eight venues across Portishead. As well as art exhibitions, it will include music and dance, talks, classes and demonstrations, a photography competition and exhibition, a guided tour of the Portishead Public Art Trail and tours of Portbury Wharf Nature Reserve.

Portishead Youth Centre is also hosting graffiti sessions with professional graffitti artists from Graffarty and modelling workshops run by Aardman Animations, the creators of Wallace and Gromit.

The two-day festival has been organised by a small group of volunteers led by Portishead mum and councillor Nicola Holland and artist Jeff Lucas.

Chris Sperring’s talk, What’s On Your Doorstep – Follow The Spider, takes place at 11am on September 25 at Somerset Hall, in High Street. For full details of events, log on to  www.portisheadartsfestival.co.uk

Vicky Angear
Vicky Angear
