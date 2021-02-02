Children's charity wins support from premiership rugby teams

Published: 2:00 PM February 2, 2021

Children's Hospice South West is one of six organisations being supported by the campaign. - Credit: Gallagher

A children’s charity is one of six organisations to be championed by Bath Rugby and Exeter Chiefs to raise awareness of its vital work.

Gallagher – an insurance broker and partner of premiership rugby - has launched its ‘Tackling Tomorrow. Together’ initiative to promote six businesses and charities.

Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) has been chosen in recognition of its efforts and resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic.

All organisations selected will be given opportunities to promote their business with big screen promotions, advertising, digital marketing and tickets to host business networking events, when people are allowed back into stadia. Gallagher will also continue to offer specialist broking advice and support to each organisation.

Amanda Gallagher, corporate partnerships fundraiser at CHSW, said: “We’re thrilled to have been chosen for support through this campaign.

"As we celebrate our 30th year, it's only thanks to generous support from businesses like Gallagher that we can continue to be here, caring for local families who need our support now more than ever."











