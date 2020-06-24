Advanced search

Royals praise hospice staff for their ‘incredible’ work during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 06:55 25 June 2020

The Duchess of Cornwall visiting the hospice in 2013.

The Duchess of Cornwall visiting the hospice in 2013.

Kirstin Prisk Photography 2012

A children’s charity in Wraxall has been praised as ‘extraordinary’ by members of the royal family.

Founder of Children's Hospice South West, Eddie Farwell.Founder of Children's Hospice South West, Eddie Farwell.

Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) was invited to join a video call made by The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duchess of Cambridge to mark Children’s Hospice Week.

As patron of CHSW, Camilla, The Duchess of Cornwall invited hospice founder Eddie Farwell to take part in the call, along with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

During the call, the duchesses discussed the comprehensive care that hospice staff provide, and the way that children’s hospices are able to create positive environments and happy memories during the most difficult of times.

More: Children’s hospice launches campaign to raise vital funds for families.

They thanked all those involved in and supporting children’s hospices across the UK during this critical time.

After having experienced first-hand the incredible support given by a children’s hospice, Eddie Farwell founded CHSW along with his late wife Jill in 1991.

CHSW now offers care at three children’s hospice across the South West; Little Bridge House in Barnstaple, Charlton Farm in Wraxall and Little Harbour in St Austell.

On the call Eddie Farwell explained how the hospice has been working to support families during such a difficult time.

He said: “We’ve had to be very agile to respond to the changing needs of families. Most of our families are shielding very vulnerable young people. We’re working in the community, which is something we haven’t done before, it has been very welcome and enormously successful, and it won’t surprise you to know we have been working virtually as well.”

Commending the work of hospice during the pandemic, The Duchess of Cornwall said: “We’d like to thank everybody that works for hospices across the UK for the incredible job you do and allowing families to treasure their moments together.”

Speaking about the nurses and carers that look after children in hospices, The Duchess described them as ‘the most wonderful people’ that ‘inspire happiness’.

The Duchess of Cambridge called the work of children’s hospices ‘extraordinary’, adding: “It’s a credit to the staff that they can provide the environment, the nurturing space for those families to help them go through long or short term care. It’s really awe-inspiring”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Community urged to shop local as lockdown restrictions ease

The Card Shop in Portishead High Street is welcoming a steady flow of customers to the store. Picture: Tracey Fowler

Shop local

Cabstand News in the late 1980s

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Strawberry Line to partly close for maintenance works

End of day, end of the Strawberry Line at the sculpture on the approach to Yatton railway station. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Zoo reopens with restrictions for customers to ensure safety

Anthony and Christina Bush and their son with staff and volunteers. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Community urged to shop local as lockdown restrictions ease

The Card Shop in Portishead High Street is welcoming a steady flow of customers to the store. Picture: Tracey Fowler

Shop local

Cabstand News in the late 1980s

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset

Two more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Strawberry Line to partly close for maintenance works

End of day, end of the Strawberry Line at the sculpture on the approach to Yatton railway station. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Zoo reopens with restrictions for customers to ensure safety

Anthony and Christina Bush and their son with staff and volunteers. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Clevedon Town ‘welcome FA proposals’ regarding start of 2020-21 non-league season

Clevedon Town FC's Everyone Active Stadium

Clevedom Swimming Club raise money for Chidlren Hospice South West

Clevedon SC raised over £500 for Children’s Hospice South West charity.

Safety concerns for vulnerable as heatwave continues

Temperatures are set to soar in North Somerset today.

Royals praise hospice staff for their ‘incredible’ work during pandemic

The Duchess of Cornwall visiting the hospice in 2013.

Pupils welcomed back into their classrooms

Only 15 children are allowed per classroom to allow for social distancing